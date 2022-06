La Luz expand 2022 tour with East Coast / Midwest dates

Dreamy surf pop combo La Luz are back on tour next week with West Coast dates that include a stop at Huichica Fest in Sonoma. After a quick trip to Calgary for Sled Island, they'll head to the UK and Ireland in July and be back in North America for just-announced East Coast / Midwest dates. Those include shows in Philadelphia, DC, NYC, Toronto, Grand Rapids, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on August 26, and tickets for all newly announced shows go on sale Friday, June 3 at 10 AM.

La Luz also recently released new digital single, "Endless Afternoons," which was recorded during the sessions for their excellent 2021 self-titled album. It's lovely, laid back and thick with ethereal harmonies. Listen to that below.

LA LUZ - 2022 TOUR DATES

Tue, JUN 7 - VENTURA MUSIC HALL - VENTURA, CA

Wed, JUN 8 - CONSTELLATION ROOM - SANTA ANA, CA

Thu, JUN 9 - THE ALIBI - PALM SPRINGS, CA

Fri, JUN 10 - THE CELLAR DOOR - VISALIA, CA

Sat, JUN 11 - HUICHICA MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022 - SONOMA, CA

Sun, JUN 12 - SLO BREW - SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Thu, JUN 23 - SLED ISLAND 2022 - CALGARY, CANADA

Thu, JUL 7 - CHALK - BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM

Fri, JUL 8 - HYDE PARK - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

Sat, JUL 9 - HYDE PARK - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

Mon, JUL 11 - EXCHANGE - BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM

Tue, JUL 12 - LAFAYETTE LONDON - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

Wed, JUL 13 - DEAF INSTITUTE - MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM

Thu, JUL 14 - BRUDENELL SOCIAL CLUB - LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM

Fri, JUL 15 - DOUNE THE RABBIT HOLE 2022 - PORT OF MENTEITH, UNITED KINGDOM

Sun, JUL 17 - THE GRAND SOCIAL - DUBLIN, IRELAND

Aug. 12 - 14, 2022 - DAY IN DAY OUT 2022 - SEATTLE, WA

Tue, AUG 23 - THE SINCLAIR - CAMBRIDGE, MA

Wed, AUG 24 - PHILAMOCA - PHILADELPHIA, PA

Thu, AUG 25 - BLACK CAT - WASHINGTON, DC

Fri, AUG 26 - BOWERY BALLROOM - NEW YORK, NY

Sat, AUG 27 - EMPIRE LIVE - ALBANY, NY

Mon, AUG 29 - THE MAGIC BAG - FERNDALE, MI

Tue, AUG 30 - LEE'S PALACE - TORONTO, CANADA

Thu, SEP 1 - PYRAMID SCHEME - GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Fri, SEP 2 - OUT OF SPACE AT TEMPERANCE: CAR SEAT HEADREST WITH LA LUZ - EVANSTON, IL

Sat, SEP 3 - NELSONVILLE MUSIC FEST 2022 - NELSONVILLE, OHIO