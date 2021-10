La Luz expand tour, announce 2022 East Coast dates

La Luz release their new, self-titled album next week, and will be on tour later this fall starting with Austin's Levitation Festival. The band have just announced more shows, including East Coast dates in 2022, starting in Philadelphia on March 2 and running through March 19 in DC. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at Elsewhere on March 4. Tickets for all East Coast dates go on sale Friday, October 15 at 10 AM.

La Luz's new album was produced by Adrian Younge, and you can listen to seven songs off it below.

LA LUZ - 2021/2021 TOUR DATES

Fri, OCT 29 - LEVITATION FESTIVAL 2021 - AUSTIN, TX

Sat, NOV 6 - HIPNOSIS 2021 - HUIXQUILUCAN DE DEGOLLADO, MEXICO

Thu, NOV 11 - MUSIC BOX - SAN DIEGO, CA

Fri, NOV 12 - DESERT DAZE FESTIVAL 2021 - PERRIS, CA

Sat, NOV 13 - REGENT THEATER DTLA - LOS ANGELES, CA

Sun, NOV 14 - THE CHAPEL - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Mon, NOV 15 - HARLOW'S RESTAURANT & NIGHTCLUB - SACRAMENTO, CA

Tue, NOV 16 - MOE'S ALLEY - SANTA CRUZ, CA

Thu, NOV 18 - WONDER BALLROOM - PORTLAND, OR

Fri, NOV 19 - NEPTUNE THEATRE - SEATTLE, WA

Wed, MAR 2, 2022 - JOHNNY BRENDA'S - PHILADELPHIA, PA

Fri, MAR 4, 2022 - ELSEWHERE - BROOKLYN, NY

Sat, MAR 5, 2022 - THE SINCLAIR - CAMBRIDGE, MA

Mon, MAR 7, 2022 - LEE'S PALACE - TORONTO, CANADA

Tue, MAR 8, 2022 - THE MAGIC BAG - FERNDALE, MI

Wed, MAR 9, 2022 - LINCOLN HALL - CHICAGO, IL

Fri, MAR 11, 2022 - AMSTERDAM BAR AND HALL - SAINT PAUL, MN

Sat, MAR 12, 2022 - DER RATHSKELLER - MADISON, WI

Mon, MAR 14, 2022 - THE DUCK ROOM - ST. LOUIS, MO

Tue, MAR 15, 2022 - THE BASEMENT EAST - NASHVILLE, TN

Wed, MAR 16, 2022 - MASQUERADE (HELL) - ATLANTA, GA

Thu, MAR 17, 2022 - CAT'S CRADLE - CARRBORO, NC

Fri, MAR 18, 2022 - THE GREY EAGLE - ASHEVILLE, NC

Sat, MAR 19, 2022 - BLACK CAT - WASHINGTON, DC

Fri, APR 22, 2022 - BRUDENELL SOCIAL CLUB - LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM

Sat, APR 23, 2022 - THE GRAND SOCIAL - DUBLIN, IRELAND

Mon, APR 25, 2022 - STEREO - GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM

Tue, APR 26, 2022 - BAND ON THE WALL - MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM

Wed, APR 27, 2022 - BODEGA - NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM

Thu, APR 28, 2022 - SCALA - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

Fri, APR 29, 2022 - THEKLA - BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM

Sat, APR 30, 2022 - CHALK - BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM

Mon, MAY 2, 2022 - LA BOULE NOIRE - PARIS, FRANCE

Tue, MAY 3, 2022 - LE BOTANIQUE - BRUXELLES, BELGIUM

Tue, MAY 3, 2022 - GRAND SALON DE CONCERT DU BOTANIQUE - BRUTELLES, FRANCE

Wed, MAY 4, 2022 - PARADISO - AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

Fri, MAY 6, 2022 - KULTURHUSET OCEANEN - GÖTEBORG, SWEDEN

Sat, MAY 7, 2022 - HUS 7 I ÅRE AB - STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

Sun, MAY 8, 2022 - KRØSSET - OSLO, NORWAY

Mon, MAY 9, 2022 - HOTEL CECIL - KØBENHAVN K, DENMARK

Wed, MAY 11, 2022 - MOLOTOW - HAMBURG, GERMANY

Thu, MAY 12, 2022 - FRANNZ CLUB - BERLIN, GERMANY

Fri, MAY 13, 2022 - CLUB MANUFAKTUR - SCHORNDORF, GERMANY

Sat, MAY 14, 2022 - FEIERWERK - MUNICH, GERMANY

Mon, MAY 16, 2022 - ROTONDES - LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG

Tue, MAY 17, 2022 - ROCKING CHAIR - VEVEY, SWITZERLAND

Thu, MAY 19, 2022 - SALA UPLOAD - BARCELONA, SPAIN

Fri, MAY 20, 2022 - TOMAVISTAS FESTIVAL 2022 - MADRID, SPAIN

Sat, MAY 21, 2022 - DABADABA - DONOSTIA-SAN SEBASTIÁN, SPAIN