La Luz postpone tour after Shana Cleveland diagnosed with breast cancer

La Luz posted the sad news that singer and guitarist Shana Cleveland has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and the band's planned North American tour has been cancelled. They write:

Hello sweet friends and Luzer fam, You may have noticed a little radio silence on our end of late. Normally a month before a tour we’d be blasting you with show announcements but we’ve been forced to shift our focus upon finding out that Shana has breast cancer. While we’re still waiting to get info on what treatment will look like, it seems clear we won’t be able to make this East Coast Tour happen in March. We know she’s going to pull through this stronger than ever and are hoping that our European tour beginning in May can go on as scheduled. We miss you terribly and will rebook shows in the Midwest and Eastern US as soon as possible. Sending love to you all.

Sending our best to Shana and hoping for a speedy recovery!

La Luz released their self-titled album in October. Stream it below.