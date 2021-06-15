La Luz share new single “In the Country,” announce tour

La Luz are back with their first new music since 2018, a gorgeously hazy creation calle "In the Country." “I moved to the country a few years ago after living in cities for most of my life," says singer/guitarist Shana Cleveland. "Being out in the middle of nowhere makes it easy to imagine how it would be possible to leave society all together. I love how in this track some of the most unnatural elements of the arrangement (synthesizers, fuzz, effects) create an atmosphere around the instruments that ends up feeling very natural--I can hear bugs buzzing around and bird sounds in different directions.” The atmosphere Shana brought to her great 2019 solo album can also be felt here. You can watch the video for "In the Country," directed by the band's Lena Simon, below.

With the new single comes a tour announcement, and La Luz have dates throughout the fall, including CA's Ohana Fest, and a string of November dates with Tropa Magica including stops in San Diego, Los Angeles (The Regent Theater on 11/13), San Francisco, Sacramento, Santa Cruz, Portland, and their old stomping grounds, Seattle. They've also got European dates in 2022. All dates are listed below.

La Luz - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Sep. 24 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Fest

Oct. 29 - Austin, TX - to be announced

Nov. 11 - San Diego, CA - Music Box *

Nov. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater *

Nov. 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *

Nov. 15 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's *

Nov. 16 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe’s Alley *

Nov. 18 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *

Nov. 19 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre *

Apr. 22 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

Apr. 23 - Dublin, IE - The Grand Social

Apr. 25 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo

Apr. 26 - Manchester, UK - Band On The Wall

Apr. 27 - Nottingham, UK - The Bodega

Apr. 28 - London, UK - Scala

Apr. 29 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

Apr. 30 - Brighton, UK - CHALK

May 02 - Paris, FR - La Boule Noire

May 03 - Brussels, BE - Grand Salon (le Nuits Botanique)

May 04 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Upstairs

May 06 - Göteborg, SE - Oceanen

May 07 - Stockholm, SE - Hus 7

May 08 - Oslo, NO - Krosset

May 09 - Copenhagen, DK - Hotel Cecil

May 11 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow

May 12 - Berlin, DE - Frannz Club

May 13 - Schorndorf, DE - Club Manufaktur

May 14 - Munich, DE - Feierwerk

May 16 - Luxembourg, LU - Rotondes

May 17 - Vevey, CH - Rocking Chair

May 19 - Barcelona, ES - Upload

May 20 - Madrid, ES - Tomavistas Festival

May 21 - San Sebastian, ES - Dabadaba

* w/ Tropa Magica