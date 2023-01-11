La Luz’s Shana Cleveland announces new solo album ‘Manzanita’ (listen to “Faces in the Firelight”)

La Luz's Shana Cleveland has announced her second solo album, Manzanita, which will be out March 10 via Hardly Art. (Her first was 2019's great Night of the Worm Moon.) “This is a supernatural love album set in the California wilderness,” says Cleveland.

“The songs were all written while I was pregnant (side A) or shortly after my son's birth in that weird everything-has-quietly-but-monumentally-shifted state (side B),” she says, noting also this is her first release since her diagnosis and successful treatment for breast cancer.

The first single from the album is the gorgeous, pastoral "Faces in the Firelight" that was written about Shana's partner, Will Sprout. "The song is about watching Will tend to a huge burn pile that was still going long after dark and realising that out there in the dark field he looked like the ultrasound image we had on our fridge,” Cleveland says. “I was thinking that the greatest act of love might be to wait for someone. To say, ‘I’ll be here whenever you’re done, whenever you’re ready.’”

The song comes with a playfully psychedelic video made by Two Seraphim. "We created a fantasy realm in my backyard to visualise the sweet strangeness of the time and place when I wrote these songs: pregnant and often alone in the wilderness," Cleveland says. Watch the video below.

Manzanita:

A Ghost

Faces in the Firelight

Mystic Mine

Quick Winter Sun

Gold Tower

Babe

Ten Hour Drive Through West Coast Disaster

Evil Eye

Mayonnaise

Walking Through Morning Dew