La Luz’s Shana Cleveland announces solo tour ++ dates with Destroyer, Shannon & The Clams

La Luz's Shana Cleveland releases her new solo album, Manzanita, next week, and she's just announced a spring tour in support. Her headline tour kicks off April 18 in Detroit and wraps up April 27 in Chicago, and then she'll open for Destroyer on a few Midwest dates. In May she'll open for Shannon & The Clams on a few California shows. All dates are listed below.

There are two NYC headline shows: Mercury Lounge on April 21 and The Sultan Room on April 22. Tickets for all headline dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3 at 10 AM local time.

Check out videos for three songs from Manzanita below.

SHANA CLEVELAND - 2023 TOUR DATES

MAR 10, 2023 - Bandcamp - Oakland, CA w/ Spacemoth

MAR 14, 2023 - MAR 17, 2023 - SXSW - Austin, TX

APR 18, 2023 - Third Man Records - Cass Corridor - Detroit, MI

APR 19, 2023 - The Drake Underground - Toronto, Canada

APR 21, 2023 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY

APR 22, 2023 - The Sultan Room - New York, NY

APR 23, 2023 - Pie Shop - Washington, DC

APR 24, 2023 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA

APR 25, 2023 - Spirit Lodge - Pittsburgh, PA

APR 26, 2023 - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern - Cleveland, OH

APR 27, 2023 - Old Town School of Folk Music, Szold Hall - Chicago, IL

APR 28, 2023 - The Back Room - Milwaukee w/ Destroyer

APR 29, 2023 - Space - Evanston, IL w/ Destroyer

APR 30, 2023 - Hi-Hi - Indianapolis w/ Destroyer

MAY 01, 2023 - Dionysus Disco - Oberin, OH w/ Destroyer

May 02, 2023 - The Basement - Columbus, OH w/ Destroyer

MAY 11, 2023 - Fulton 55 - Fresno, CA w/ Shannon & The Clams

MAY 12, 2023 - SOhO Music Club - Santa Barbara, CA w/ Shannon & The Clams

MAY 13, 2023 - Pappy + Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA w/ Shannon & The Clams

MAY 15, 2023 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA w/ Shannon & The Clams

MAY 16, 2023 - SLO Brew - San Luis Obispo, CA w/ Shannon & The Clams

MAY 17, 2023 - The Phoenix Theater - Petaluma, CA w/ Shannon & The Clams

MAY 18, 2023 - Henry Miller Memorial Library - Big Sur, CA w/ Shannon & The Clams