LA Phil screening ‘Home Alone’ in Concert ++ new Funko Pop pays tribute to film

The Los Angeles Philharmonic is doing a trio of special Home Alone in Concert shows, happening on December 20-22 at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. David Newman will conduct a performance of John Williams' classic score, live to the film, and there's pre-show trivia in BP Hall, hosted by Scum and Villainy Cantina. Tickets are still available.

In other Home Alone-related news, Funko has paid tribute to the film with a new Pop! Deluxe Moment of the paint bucket scene. Funko versions of Kevin, Harry, and Marv are all included in the 18x13" scene, which is exclusive to Walmart. See it below.

Home Alone Funko Pop! Moment Deluxe loading...