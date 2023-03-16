LA Priest announces new album ‘Fuse Luna’ – watch the “It’s You” video

Former Late of the Pier frontman and bespoke drum machine designer Sam Estgate is back with Fase Luna, his third album as LA Priest, that will be out May 5 via Domino. He made it in Mexico and Costa Rica, saying, “I want to give people a feeling that they’re free when they listen to it, it’s not bringing you back to reality, it’s escapism.” Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The first single from Fase Luna is "It's You," a squidgy pop number that sounds pleasingly like a cassette deck whose belt needs to be changed. “It’s about a guy who falls in love with a sea mermaid or water spirit and has to choose between life on the land or the ocean,” says Sam. “Some of it sounds like he's on the edge of madness.” The video was directed by Eoin Glaister and stars Juliet Cowan, who also seems to be on the edge of madness. Watch that below.

LA Priest has UK dates lined up for the fall and those are listed below.

Fase Luna:

1. On

2. Silent

3. It’s You

4. Misty

5. Star

6. Sail On

7. Neon

8. Ocean

9. No More

L.A. Priest - 2023 tour dates

September 25 – Paradiso (Small Hall), Amsterdam, NL

September 26 – Berghain Kantine, Berlin, DE

September 27 – Hebebühne, Hamburg, DE

September 29 – Trix, Antwerp, BE

September 30 – La Boule Noire, Paris, FR

October 2 – YES, Manchester, UK

October 3 – The Hug & Pint, Glasgow, UK

October 4 – Headrow House, Leeds, UK

October 6 – Corsica Studios, London, UK

October 7 – Dareshack, Bristol, UK