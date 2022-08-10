LA shoegaze/noise rock trio julie release two-song single, touring (NYC w/ Kenny Beats & slowthai)

LA trio julie follow their buzzed-out 2021 EP pushing daisies with two new tracks: the heavy shoegaze of "pg. 4 a picture of three hedges" and the explosive, Sonic Youth-y noise rock of "through your window." Check out both below.

They've also got upcoming tour dates, including a sold-out show at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on 8/25 with Hello Mary and an opening slot at the Kenny Beats and Friends show at Central Park SummerStage on September 16 alongside slowthai and "surprise special guests." All dates are listed below.

And if you haven't heard it, stream last year's pushing daisies EP:

julie -- 2022 Tour Dates

8/13 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/14 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

8/16 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord *Sold Out*

8/19 - London, UK @ All Points East Festival

8/20 - London UK @ The George Tavern *Sold Out*

8/25 - New York, NY @ Elsewhere Zone1 *Sold Out*

9/16 - New York, NY @ Summerstage with Kenny Beats & friends

10/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom*

10/17 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace*

10/18 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips*

10/19 - Austin, TX @ Antones*

10/20 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock*

10/21 - New Orleans, LA @ HOB*

* = supporting Panchiko