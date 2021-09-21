Labelle’s Sarah Dash, RIP

Sarah Dash, co-founder and vocalist of Labelle (best known for "Lady Marmalade"), died on Monday (9/20). She was 76. Her band member (and the group's namesake) Patti LaBelle gave a statement to Billboard, which reads:

We were just onstage together on Saturday [Sept. 18] and it was such a powerful and special moment. Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. I could always count on her to have my back. That's who Sarah was ... a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn't have one. She was a true giver, always serving and sharing her talent and time. I am heartbroken, as I know all of her loved ones and fans are. But I know that Sarah's spirit and all that she has given to the world live on. And I pray that her precious memory brings us peace and comfort. Rest in power my dear sister. I love you always!

Sarah also led a solo career in the '70s and '80s, worked as a Rolling Stones backing vocalist, and appeared in the 1978 Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band film.

Rest in peace, Sarah.