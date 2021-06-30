Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett filming an MTV Unplugged in NYC

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett had been working on a new duet album for two years, a sequel to 2014's Cheek to Cheek, when Bennett revealed his Alzheimers diagnosis earlier this year. The new album has yet to surface, but the duo have announced a performance together for MTV's Unplugged. It's happening at an undisclosed NYC location on July 2 at 11 AM, and you can request free tickets.

They'll be hosting a full-capacity audience for the show, with face masks optional, but they are requiring that attendees provide proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test result from the morning of the event. More details are here.

Meanwhile, Gaga rescheduled her stadium tour supporting her 2020 album Chromatica to 2022, and she recently released a tenth anniversary edition of Born This Way, featuring reimaginings of six of its songs by various artists. Stream that below.