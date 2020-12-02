Lady Gaga custom Oreos are on the way

Lady Gaga has unveiled a new piece of Chromatica merch, and it's an item you can get at your local convenience store. Gaga is teaming up with Oreos for the cookies' first ever celebrity version (yes, really), inspired by her 2020 album. They are pink with green filling -- no word on what flavor to expect -- and scheduled to appear on store shelves in January of 2021, in six-packs.

If you want to make sure you get your hands on these, Oreo and Lady Gaga are inviting people to sign up for their new Stan Club, and they'll notify by email when they're released. They also sent a complimentary package to the first 1000 respondents.

They are also launching something called "Oreograms" on December 15, which is apparently not a chocolate-flavored Instagram, but a message you can send to loved ones through "Sing it with Oreo," and enter to win Gaga-related stuff in the process.