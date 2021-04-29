Lady Gaga dognappers arrested, charged with attempted murder

Back in February, Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs Koji and Gustavo were taken by dognappers in L.A., with her dog walker left shot. The dogs were recovered unharmed and the dog walker, Ryan Fischer, spent a couple weeks in the hospital but is ok now. TMZ reports that, according to various law enforcement sources, five persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident.

James Howard Jackson, Jaylin Keyshawn White and Lafayette Shon Whaley were each charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery. Additionally, Jackson has two other firearm charges, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. White, meanwhile, also faces one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Two others, Harold White and Jennifer McBride, were both charged with one count of accessory after the fact. McBride, who claimed she happened upon the dogs, also faces one count of receiving stolen property. The Police were suspicious of McBride's claims from the offset and advised Gaga not to play the $500k reward she was offering.

Police told TMZ they believe it was part of a dog-stealing ring but the alleged dognappers got nervous once they realized whose dogs they'd stolen and attempted to collect the reward instead.