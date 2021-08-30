Lady Gaga preps ‘Dawn of Chromatica’ remix LP ft Charli XCX, Arca & more

Lady Gaga has announced Dawn of Chromatica, a full-length "reimagining" of her 2020 album Chromatica, featuring remixes by Charli XCX & A.G. Cook, Arca, Rina Sawayama & Clarence Clarity, Shygirl & Mura Masa, Planningtorock, Pabllo Vittar, Dorian Electra, and more. No songs have been shared yet, but it's out this Friday (9/3) and you can check out the full tracklist and cover art below.

In other news, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's new duets album, Love for Sale, is out October 1. Her Chromatica tour was postponed to 2022.

Gaga will also be back on the big screen this fall, starring in Ridley Scott's anticipated drama, House of Gucci. She plays Patrizia Reggiani, the Gucci chief advisor who was sentenced to 29 years in prison for hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). The film also features Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino, and more, all of whom seem to be having a competition as to who can have the most outrageous Italian accent. Whether it will be good or not remains to be seen but it does seem like a lot of fun. The film's out November 24 and you can watch the trailer below.

Dawn of Chromatica tracklist:

01 Lady Gaga: “Alice (LSDXOXO Remix)”

02 Lady Gaga: “Stupid Love (Coucou Chloe Remix)”

03 Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me (Arca Remix)”

04 Lady Gaga: “Free Woman (Rina Sawayama & Clarence Clarity Remix)”

05 Lady Gaga: “Fun Tonight (Pabllo Vittar Remix)”

06 Lady Gaga: “911 (Charli XCX & A. G. Cook Remix)”

07 Lady Gaga: “Plastic Doll (Ashnikko Remix)”

08 Lady Gaga / Blackpink: “Sour Candy (Shygirl & Mura Masa Remix)”

09 Lady Gaga: “Enigma (Doss Remix)”

10 Lady Gaga: “Replay (Dorian Electra Remix)”

11 Lady Gaga / Elton John: “Sine From Above (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas Remix)”

12 Lady Gaga: “1000 Doves (Planningtorock Remix)”

13 Lady Gaga: “Babylon (Bree Runway & Jimmy Edgar Remix)”

14 Lady Gaga: “Babylon (Haus Labs Version)”