Lady Gaga reschedules ‘Chromatica’ stadium tour for 2022

Lady Gaga has once again postponed her short stadium tour supporting 2020's Chromatica, hopefully for the last time. Exact dates haven't been announced yet, but it's now set to go down in 2022, and it includes stops at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Boston's Fenway Park, Chicago's Wrigley Field, Toronto's Rogers Centre, London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Paris' Stade de France.

"While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready," Gaga told Variety. "So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022." All previously purchased tickets will be honored.

No updates yet on her Enigma residency in Vegas.

In other news, Gaga is releasing a 10th anniversary edition of Born This Way on June 18 via Interscope, and it'll feature reimaginings of six songs from the album by different artists. The first one released is Big Freedia's new version of "Judas," which you can hear below.