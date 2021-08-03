Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett announce new duet LP, share “I Get a Kick Out of You”
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett had been working on a follow-up to their 2014 duet album, Cheek to Cheek, when Bennett revealed he'd been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. They've now announced their new album, Love For Sale, due out October 1 via Columbia and Interscope. It was recorded at NYC's Electric Lady Studios, and features their take on Cole Porter compositions, including first single, "I Get a Kick Out of You," which has also been sung by Ethel Merman, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, The Jungle Brothers, and others. Hear Gaga and Tony's rendition below.
Starting tonight (8/3), Gaga and Tony play a pair of Radio City Music Hall shows, celebrating Tony's 95th birthday. They're being billed as his last NYC performances, and tickets are on sale now.
Love for Sale Tracklist:
01 It’s De-Lovely
02 Night and Day
03 Love for Sale
04 Do I Love You
05 I Concentrate on You
06 I Get a Kick Out of You
07 So In Love
08 Let’s Do It
09 Just One of Those Things
10 Dream Dancing