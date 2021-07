Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett announce NYC shows at Radio City Music Hall

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have announced a pair of NYC shows together at Radio City Music Hall on August 3 and 5. The shows, which celebrate Tony's 95th birthday (on August 5), are being billed as "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga." Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 22 at 10 AM ET.

Gaga and Bennett had been working on another duet album, a follow-up to 2014's Cheek to Cheek, when Bennett revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Gaga and Bennett also performed together earlier this month, when they did an MTV Unplugged session.