Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, dogs stolen

Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot on Wednesday night (2/24), and two of her dogs stolen, TMZ reports and Entertainment Weekly confirms. The dog walker, a man in his 30's, was reportedly approached by at least one person while out in Central Los Angeles shortly before 10 PM. The Los Angeles Police Department say that the dog walker was shot, and two of the dogs, French Bulldogs named Koji and Gustavo, were taken by a suspect that was seen leaving in a white vehicle.

Gaga, who TMZ says is in Rome filming a movie right now, is offering a $500,000 award, "no questions asked," for the return of her dogs, and has set up the email address KojiandGustav@gmail.com for whoever took them to contact her.

Police say they are unsure if Gaga's dogs, specifically, were the target of the attack, or if the thief was after French Bulldogs, an in-demand, pricey breed, in general. Either way, we hope Gaga's dogs are reunited with her safely and soon.

Meanwhile, the dog walker was taken for treatment by the fire department; no further updates on his condition are available at this time.