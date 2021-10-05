Lady Lamb played her first of two City Winery shows “with strings” & Katie Von Schleicher (pics)

Lady Lamb is finally on her "with strings" tour, which was postponed due to COVID, and she played her first of two nights at NYC's City Winery last night (10/4). She was backed by a string section of Abby Swidler, Pete Lanctot, and Ginger Dolden, and she brought out past collaborator Katie Von Schleicher for two songs, first to duet with Lady Lamb, and then to play piano. She played for about 90 minutes with no opener, and did songs from all throughout her career.

The tour continues at NYC's City Winery tonight (10/5) (tickets), and then hits Boston's City Winery for two nights before wrapping up in Maine. All remaining dates here.

More pictures from Monday night's show (including one of the handwritten setlist) by Ellen Qbertplaya below...