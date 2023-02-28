Lady Lamb playing ‘Ripely Pine’ in full at 10th anniversary shows

After releasing a string of home recordings starting in the mid-'00s, Lady Lamb (then known as Lady Lamb the Beekeeper) released her fantastic debut studio album, Ripely Pine, in 2013 via Ba Da Bing. To celebrate its tenth birthday, she's announced a trio of shows this fall, happening in the Northeastern US, and featuring "a special performance of the record front to back featuring horns and strings and everything in between." See all dates below.

The NYC show is the first of the three, and it happens on September 21 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Wednesday, March 1 at 10 AM.

Lady Lamb released a studio version of live favorite "Between Two Trees" last week. Hear that, and stream Ripely Pine, below.

--

LADY LAMB: 2023 TOUR

Sep 21, 2023 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Sep 22, 2023 The Sinclair Cambridge, MA

Sep 23, 2023 State Theatre Portland, ME