LadyLand announces 2021 lineup (Christina Aguilera, Caroline Polachek, more)

LadyFag's annual LadyLand Festival returns to NYC on September 11 at Brooklyn Mirage, and they've revealed the 2021 lineup. Christina Aguilera headlines, playing her first NYC show since her 2018 Radio City Music Hall dates, and the lineup also includes Caroline Polacheck, Nina Sky, La Goony Chonga, Skin (DJ set), Aquaria (Drag Race, DJ set), Kenni Javon, Mez, Michael Magnan, Sausha, and Chokehole ("XXXtream Queer Wrestling"), with more to be announced.

Tickets go on sale at 4 PM, and you'll need to provide proof of full vaccination (completed two weeks prior to the event) to attend.

See pictures from LadyLand 2019 below.