Ladytron announce new album ‘Time’s Arrow’ (listen to “City of Angels”)
Ladytron have announced their seventh album, Time's Arrow, that will be out January 20 via Cooking Vinyl. The first single is "City of Angels" which is the Ladytron you know and love, with motorik rhythms and glacial synths backing Helen Marnie and Mira Aroyo’s icy vocals. Listen to that below.
The band have a few UK dates in March and those are listed below.
Time’s Arrow:
City of Angels
Faces
Misery Remember Me
Flight From Angkor
We Never Went Away
The Night
The Dreamers
Sargasso Sea
California
Time’s Arrow
Ladytron - 2023 UK Dates
March 10th, 2023 - Glasgow, SWG3
March 11th, 2023 - Liverpool, Camp & Furnace
March 12th, 2023 - London, Koko