Ladytron announce new album ‘Time’s Arrow’ (listen to “City of Angels”)

Ladytron have announced their seventh album, Time's Arrow, that will be out January 20 via Cooking Vinyl. The first single is "City of Angels" which is the Ladytron you know and love, with motorik rhythms and glacial synths backing Helen Marnie and Mira Aroyo’s icy vocals. Listen to that below.

The band have a few UK dates in March and those are listed below.

Time’s Arrow:

City of Angels

Faces

Misery Remember Me

Flight From Angkor

We Never Went Away

The Night

The Dreamers

Sargasso Sea

California

Time’s Arrow

Ladytron - 2023 UK Dates

March 10th, 2023 - Glasgow, SWG3

March 11th, 2023 - Liverpool, Camp & Furnace

March 12th, 2023 - London, Koko