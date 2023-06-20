Ladytron announce North American tour dates, share new “Destroy Everything You Touch” remix
UK synth vets Ladytron released their seventh LP Time's Arrow back in January, and they've now announced a North American tour supporting it. The dates surround appearances at San Diego's CRSSD Festival in September, and Mexico City's Corona Capital Festival in November. All dates are listed below.
The NYC stop is September 20 at Irving Plaza. Tickets for all headline dates go on sale Thursday, June 22 at 10 AM local time.
Alongside the tour announcement, Ladytron have released a dynamic, bouncy Space Motion remix of their great 2005 single "Destroy Everything You Touch." Listen to it below.
Ladytron -- 2023 North American Tour Dates
9/20 NYC, Irving Plaza
9/22 Los Angeles, The Belasco
9/23 San Diego, CRSSD
11/16 Austin, Mohawk
11/17 Dallas, Granada
11/18 Houston, Numbers
11/19 Mexico City, Corona Capital Festival