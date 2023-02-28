Lael Neale shares “In Verona” from new LP ‘Star Eaters Delight’ ++ touring

Singer/songwriter Lael Neale left Los Angeles in April of 2020, returning to her family's farm in rural Virginia, where she made her new album, Star Eaters Delight, due out April 21 via Sub Pop. "The unbroken silences on the farm compelled me to break them with sound," she says. "This album is louder and more external, calling out to the world." It features arrangements and production by Guy Blakeslee, mastering by Chris Coady, and you can see the cover art and tracklist below.

The latest single is "In Verona," a compelling track which finds Lael invoking Romeo & Juliet over a repeating piano pattern and swells of synths. Watch the accompanying video, which Lael directed, below.

Lael has tour dates lined up in support of Star Eaters Delight, with US dates in April and early May, followed by shows in Europe and the UK which run until early June. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Public Records on May 5. Tickets are on sale now.

Lael Neale - Star Eaters Delight loading...

LAEL NEALE - STAR EATERS DELIGHT TRACKLIST

1. I Am The River

2. If I Had No Wings

3. Faster Than The Medicine

4. In Verona

5. Must Be Tears

6. No Holds Barred

7. Return To Me Now

8. Lead Me Blind

LAEL NEALE: 2023 TOUR

Tue. Apr. 11 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

Thu. Apr. 13 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet’s

Sat. Apr. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Permanent Records Roadhouse

Mon. Apr. 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Trunk Space

Wed. Apr. 26 - Austin, TX - Chess Club

Sat. Apr. 29 - Nashville, TN - drkmttr

Wed. May 03 - Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong

Fri. May 05 - New York, NY - Public Records

Sat. May 06 - Northampton, MA - Parlor Room

Sun. May 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Dolphin

Sun. May 14 - Leeds, UK - In Colour Festival

Mon. May 15 - Manchester, UK - The Castle Hotel

Tue. May 16 - London, UK - The Lexington

Wed. May 17- Paris, FR - La Boule Noire

Thu. May 18 - Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix

Fri. May 19 - Brussels, BE - Botanique (Witloof Bar)

Sat. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso (London Calling Fest)

Mon. May 22 - Berlin, DE - Kantine am Berghain

Tue. May 23 - Hamburg, DE - Aalhaus

Wed. May 24 - Copenhagen, DK - Huset

Thu. May 25 - Oslo, NO - Krosset

Fri. May 26 - Stockholm, SE - Nomad

Sat. May 27 - Gothenburg, SE - Oceanen

Thu. Jun. 01 - Lisbon, PT - ZDB