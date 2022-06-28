Lagwagon announce 30th anniversary tour with I Am The Avalanche, Grumpster & more

Skate punk vets Lagwagon technically formed in 1989, but released their debut album in 1992, and this year they'll celebrate "30ish Years on the 'Wagon" with an anniversary tour. They've also lined up a stacked cast of support bands, including I Am The Avalanche, Bigwig, Strung Out, Grumpster, and SACK (members of The Lillingtons and Teenage Bottlerocket), varying by date.

The tour kicks off in Brooklyn on September 7 at Warsaw, and it also hits Asbury Park's Stone Pony on September 10. Those are both with I Am The Avalanche and Grumpster. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (6/29) at noon. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Grumpster just released their new album Fever Dream and spoke to us about the influences behind the album.

Lagwagon -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/7 Brooklyn NY - Warsaw *

9/8 Philadelphia PA - Union Transfer *

9/9 Pittsburgh PA - Four Chord Festival

9/10 Asbury Park NJ - Stone Pony *

9/11 Cambridge MA - The Sinclair *

9/13 Quebec City QC - Imperial Bell %

9/14 Montreal QC - MTELUS %

9/15 Toronto ON - The Danforth Music Hall %

9/16 Chicago IL - RIOT FEST

9/17 London ON - London Music Hall %

9/20 Grand Rapids MI - The Intersection (The Stache) %

9/21 Cleveland OH - Mahall's %

9/23 Nashville TN - Eastside Bowl %

9/24 Atlanta GA - Center Stage - The Loft - Vinyl %

9/25 Birmingham AL - Furnace Fest

9/27 Tampa FL - Ybor Ritz %

9/28 Orlando FL - Beacham Orlando %

9/30 Dallas TX - Dallas Trees @

10/1 Austin TX - Mohawk Austin @

10/4 Phoenix AZ - NileTheater @

10/5 Las Vegas NV - Fremont Country Club @

10/6 Ventura CA - Ventura Theater @

10/7 San Diego CA - The Observatory North Park @

10/8 Pomona CA - The Glass House Pomona @

*: I Am The Avalanche + Grumpster supporting

%: Bigwig + Grumpster supporting

@: Strung Out + Sack supporting

