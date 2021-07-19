Lagwagon playing ‘Double Plaidinum’ & ‘Blaze’ on tour (BV presale for Brooklyn show)

Skate punk vets Lagwagon will be celebrating two fan favorite albums, 1997's Double Plaidinum and 2003's Blaze, on tour this fall, playing them live across North America including two-night stands in many cities. The tour kicks off with two nights San Francisco, and other double show cities include Vancouver, Denver, San Diego, Santa Ana, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and NYC. The tour also has single night shows in Silverado, Sacramento, Portland, Seattle, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Ferndale, Cleveland, Buffalo, Hamilton and Brooklyn where they'll be playing one album or the other. Red City Radio open the whole tour -- all dates with details are listed below.

The tour closes in NYC show a Double Plaidinum show at Warsaw on December 18 and a Blaze show at Irving Plaza on December 19. The Irving Plaza show is already on sale, while tickets for Warsaw go on BrooklynVegan presale on Wednesday, July 21 at 10 AM. That runs through 7/22 at 10 PM, and you can check back Wednesday morning for the presale code.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 23 at 10 AM local.

Lagwagon frontman Joey Cape has an upcoming solo album and tour. You can read our read our retrospective review of Double Plaidinum here.

<a href="https://lagwagon.bandcamp.com/album/double-plaidinum-reissue">Double Plaidinum (Reissue) by Lagwagon</a>

<a href="https://lagwagon.bandcamp.com/album/blaze">Blaze by Lagwagon</a>

LAGWAGON - 2021 / 2022 TOUR DATES

3 Nov 2021 in San Francisco, CA, US @ Bottom of the Hill (Double Plaidinum)

4 Nov 2021 in San Francisco, CA, US @ Bottom of the Hill (Blaze)

6 Nov 2021 in Silverado, CA, US @ Punk In The Park 2021

10 Nov 2021 in Sacramento, CA, US @ Holy Diver (Blaze)

11 Nov 2021 in Portland, OR, US @ Star Theater (Double Plaidinum)

12 Nov 2021 in Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Imperial (Blaze)

13 Nov 2021 in Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Imperial (Double Plaidinum)

14 Nov 2021 in Seattle, WA, US @ Neumos (Blaze)

16 Nov 2021 in Denver, CO, US @ Marquis Theater (Double Plaidinum)

17 Nov 2021 in Denver, CO, US @ Marquis Theater (Blaze)

19 Nov 2021 in Las Vegas, NV, US @ Brooklyn Bowl (Double Plaidinum)

21 Nov 2021 in Phoenix, AZ, US @ Rebel Lounge (Double Plaidinum)

23 Nov 2021 in San Diego, CA, US @ The Observatory North Park (Blaze)

24 Nov 2021 in San Diego, CA, US @ The Observatory North Park (Double Plaidinum)

26 Nov 2021 in Santa Ana, CA, US @ The Observatory (Blaze)

27 Nov 2021 in Santa Ana, CA, US @ The Observatory (Double Plaidinum)

30 Nov 2021 in Austin, TX, US @ The Parish (Blaze)

1 Dec 2021 in Dallas, TX, US @ Gas Monkey Live (Double Plaidinum)

3 Dec 2021 in Chicago, IL, US @ Cobra Lounge (Blaze)

4 Dec 2021 in Chicago, IL, US @ Cobra Lounge (Double Plaidinum)

5 Dec 2021 in Ferndale, MI, US @ The Loving Touch (Blaze)

7 Dec 2021 in Cleveland, OH, US @ Grog Shop (Double Plaidinum)

8 Dec 2021 in Buffalo, NY, US @ The Rec Room (Blaze)

10 Dec 2021 in Hamilton, ON, Canada @ Bridgeworks (Double Plaidinum)

11 Dec 2021 in Toronto, ON, Canada @ Velvet Underground (Blaze)

12 Dec 2021 in Toronto, ON, Canada @ Velvet Underground (Double Plaidinum)

14 Dec 2021 in Montreal, QC, Canada @ Club Soda (Blaze)

15 Dec 2021 in Montreal, QC, Canada @ Club Soda (Double Plaidinum)

17 Dec 2021 in Boston, MA, US @ Big Night Live (Blaze)

18 Dec 2021 in Brooklyn, NY, US @ Warsaw (Double Plaidinum)

19 Dec 2021 in New York, NY, US @ Irving Plaza (Blaze)

9 Jun 2022 in Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival 2022

12 Jun 2022 in Hanover, Germany @ Faust w/ Good Riddance, MakeWar

14 Jun 2022 in Prague, Czech Republic @ Rock Cafe

15 Jun 2022 in Munich, Germany @ Backstage w/ Good Riddance

17 Jun 2022 in Bischofsmais, Germany @ Rock The Hill Festival 2022

19 Jun 2022 in Amersfoort, Netherlands @ Fluor

21 Jun 2022 in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy @ Carroponte w/ The Offspring

22 Jun 2022 in Padua, Italy @ Sherwood Festival w/ The Offspring, Anti-Flag

23 Jun 2022 in Freiburg, Germany @ Jazzhaus

30 Jul 2022 in Berlin, Germany @ Berlin Crash Fest 2022

31 Jul 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

1 Aug 2022 in Oslo, Norway @ John Dee

2 Aug 2022 in Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik

5 Aug 2022 in Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

7 Aug 2022 in Schweinfurt, Germany @ Stattbahnhof w/ Adolescents

8 Aug 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany @ LKA Longhorn w/ Strung Out

11 Aug 2022 in Lindau, Germany @ Club Vaudeville w/ Strung Out

12 Aug 2022 in Villmar, Germany @ Tells Bells Festival

16 Aug 2022 in Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013

19 Aug 2022 in Saarbrücken, Germany @ Garage w/ MakeWar