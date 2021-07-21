Lagwagon @ Warsaw (playing ‘Double Plaidinum) on BrooklynVegan Presale (password here)

Tickets to Lagwagon's show at Warsaw on December 18, where they play their fan-favorite 1997 album Double Plaidinum in full, go on BrooklynVegan Presale today at 10 AM ET with the password DOUBLEVEGAN.

Our presale runs until 10 PM on Thursday (7/22), and if you miss out, tickets go on general sale Friday, 7/23 at 10 AM.

Also on sale now are tickets to Lagwagon's December 19 show at Irving Plaza, where they play 2003's Blaze in full.

Head here to see all of Lagwagon's upcoming tour dates.