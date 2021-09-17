Lakeyah announces Gangsta Grillz mixtape, shares song ft. Tee Grizzley

Rising, prolific Milwaukee rapper Lakeyah will team with DJ Drama to release a Gangsta Grillz mixtape, My Time, on September 24 via Quality Control. First single "313-414" is a tough, menacing song that finds Lakeyah trading bars with Detroit's Tee Grizzley. They sound great together, as you can hear for yourself below. A video will premiere at 3 PM ET.

The project also features Tyga and Bankroll Freddie. Tracklist below.

Tracklist

1.Out Your Mind

2.Reason

3.GOAT Talk

4.In Person w/ OG Parker feat. Tyga

5.Shots Fired

6.313-414 feat. Tee Grizzley

7.Check feat. Moneybagg Yo

8.a Letter To You

9.Upset feat. Bankroll Freddie

10.Step 1

11.Loving Me