Lakeyah announces Gangsta Grillz mixtape, shares song ft. Tee Grizzley
Rising, prolific Milwaukee rapper Lakeyah will team with DJ Drama to release a Gangsta Grillz mixtape, My Time, on September 24 via Quality Control. First single "313-414" is a tough, menacing song that finds Lakeyah trading bars with Detroit's Tee Grizzley. They sound great together, as you can hear for yourself below. A video will premiere at 3 PM ET.
The project also features Tyga and Bankroll Freddie. Tracklist below.
Tracklist
1.Out Your Mind
2.Reason
3.GOAT Talk
4.In Person w/ OG Parker feat. Tyga
5.Shots Fired
6.313-414 feat. Tee Grizzley
7.Check feat. Moneybagg Yo
8.a Letter To You
9.Upset feat. Bankroll Freddie
10.Step 1
11.Loving Me