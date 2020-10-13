Lakeyah Danaee makes Quality Control debut with “Big FlexHer” ft. 42 Dugg

The songs Lakeyah had forwarded [Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas] came off her streaming debut mixtape, Keymix II, which dropped at the beginning of 2020. Early fans might have noticed the project was heavy on the R&B love songs, as were her 2019 singles. It’s almost as though Lakeyah initially set out to be a singer — not a rapper. However, Lakeyah insists she intends to flourish in both lanes, instead of sticking to one genre, “I like to switch it up. My previous manager tried to make me stick to R&B, and I didn’t want to do that. I want to show all my talents, singing and rapping,” She also spoke of Pee’s support, saying, “Pee told me never to put myself in a box, and that’s just how I am. I like to both sing and rap. “He really likes that I’m versatile, and that I’m not going to ever really need a singer as a feature for R&B tracks. We’re dropping the rap as the first single, but I’ll be doing both.” [HipHopDX]

Quality Control's newest signee is Milwaukee rapper/singer Lakeyah Danaee, and her first single for the label is the thumping, addictive "Big FlexHer," which features Detroit rapper 42 Dugg. "Working with QC has been a dream come true. They made my first single featuring one of the hardest out, 42 Dugg, a moment in my career I'll never forget. They believe in me so it's only right WE go up," she said.

As Lakeyah told HipHopDX in the interview quoted above, Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas first took notice of her with her contribution to the viral "First Day Out" freestyle challenge (which celebrated City Girls member JT's release from jail), and that freestyle also appears on her 2020 mixtape The Keymix II. As promising as her mixtape is, "Big FlexHer" feels like her proper arrival, and we already can't wait to see where she goes from here.

Watch the new video and stream her mixtape below...

