Lala Lala announces new album & tour dates, shares “DIVER”

Lillie West has announces a new album as Lala Lala, I Want The Door To Open, which will be out October 8 via Hardly Art. She made it with Yoni Wolf of WHY?, who she's collaborated with regularly before, and the album features contributions from drummer and fellow Chicago musician Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, as well as poet Kara Jackson, OHMME, Adam Schatz (Landlady), Sen Morimoto, Christian Lee Hutson, Kaina Castillo, Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Will Miller, Gia Margaret, Josiah Wolf, and Ben Gibbard.

The first single off the album is "DIVER," a widescreen pop number which West says is “the thesis of the album," adding, "I think it’s easy to feel like we keep making the same mistakes over and over again, that we’re Sisyphus. The key is falling in love with the labor of walking up the mountain.” You can watch the video for "DIVER," which Lillie co-directed with Brielle Brilliant, below.

Lala Lala has a few fall tour dates, including a record release show at Chicago's Thalia Hall on October 8 with Kara Jackson and an "unannounced special guest" (tickets), a Los Angeles show on October 13 at The Lodge Room with Cryogeyser and Fashion Club, (tickets), and a Brooklyn show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 20 with Salt Cathedral and Crosslegged (tickets). Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 AM local with presales beforehand. Lala Lala will also be on tour in Europe in early 2022 -- all dates are listed below.

I Want The Door To Open tracklist

1. Lava

2. Color of the Pool

3. DIVER

4. Photo Photo feat. Ohmme

5. Prove it

6. Castle Life

7. Bliss Now!

8. Straight & Narrow feat. Kara Jackson

9. Beautiful Directions

10. Plates feat. Ben Gibbard

11. Utopia Planet

Lala Lala - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Fri. Oct. 8 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Wed. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^

Wed. Oct. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg !

Thu. Jan. 27, 2022 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso Noord

Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Groningen, NE @ Vera

Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Brugge, BE @ Cactus at Villa Bota

Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Rotonde)

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Köln, DE @ Baumann & SOHN

Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Göteborg, SE @ Oceanen

Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Internasjonalen

Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Malmö, SE @ Plan B

Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega at Ideal Bar

Fri. Feb. 11, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur

Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - Freiburg, DE @ Swamp

Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Yverdon-les-Bains, CH @L’Amalgame

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Annecy, FR @ Festival Hors-Pistes

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Metz, FR @ Aérogare

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Lille, FR @ l’Aéronef

Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - London, UK @ Moth Club

Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

* = w/ Unannounced Special Guest & Kara Jackson

^ = w/ Cryogeyser & Fashion Club

! = w/ Salt Cathedral & Crosslegged