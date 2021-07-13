Lala Lala announces new album & tour dates, shares “DIVER”
Lillie West has announces a new album as Lala Lala, I Want The Door To Open, which will be out October 8 via Hardly Art. She made it with Yoni Wolf of WHY?, who she's collaborated with regularly before, and the album features contributions from drummer and fellow Chicago musician Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, as well as poet Kara Jackson, OHMME, Adam Schatz (Landlady), Sen Morimoto, Christian Lee Hutson, Kaina Castillo, Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Will Miller, Gia Margaret, Josiah Wolf, and Ben Gibbard.
The first single off the album is "DIVER," a widescreen pop number which West says is “the thesis of the album," adding, "I think it’s easy to feel like we keep making the same mistakes over and over again, that we’re Sisyphus. The key is falling in love with the labor of walking up the mountain.” You can watch the video for "DIVER," which Lillie co-directed with Brielle Brilliant, below.
Lala Lala has a few fall tour dates, including a record release show at Chicago's Thalia Hall on October 8 with Kara Jackson and an "unannounced special guest" (tickets), a Los Angeles show on October 13 at The Lodge Room with Cryogeyser and Fashion Club, (tickets), and a Brooklyn show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 20 with Salt Cathedral and Crosslegged (tickets). Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 AM local with presales beforehand. Lala Lala will also be on tour in Europe in early 2022 -- all dates are listed below.
I Want The Door To Open tracklist
1. Lava
2. Color of the Pool
3. DIVER
4. Photo Photo feat. Ohmme
5. Prove it
6. Castle Life
7. Bliss Now!
8. Straight & Narrow feat. Kara Jackson
9. Beautiful Directions
10. Plates feat. Ben Gibbard
11. Utopia Planet
Lala Lala - 2021/2022 Tour Dates
Fri. Oct. 8 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
Wed. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^
Wed. Oct. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg !
Thu. Jan. 27, 2022 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso Noord
Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Groningen, NE @ Vera
Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Brugge, BE @ Cactus at Villa Bota
Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Rotonde)
Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Köln, DE @ Baumann & SOHN
Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Göteborg, SE @ Oceanen
Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Internasjonalen
Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7
Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Malmö, SE @ Plan B
Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega at Ideal Bar
Fri. Feb. 11, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’
Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur
Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - Freiburg, DE @ Swamp
Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Yverdon-les-Bains, CH @L’Amalgame
Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Annecy, FR @ Festival Hors-Pistes
Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Metz, FR @ Aérogare
Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Lille, FR @ l’Aéronef
Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - London, UK @ Moth Club
Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club
Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ YES
Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
* = w/ Unannounced Special Guest & Kara Jackson
^ = w/ Cryogeyser & Fashion Club
! = w/ Salt Cathedral & Crosslegged