Lala Lala shares new single “Color of the Pool,” announces 2022 North American tour

Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) has shared another song off her upcoming album I Want The Door To Open. "Color of the Pool" feels like a half-remembered dream, all woozy with some great, skronky sax via Adam Schatz that cuts through the haze. "This song is about how I want to be on the back of a motorcycle at night and explode and be the sun and underwater and see myself from very far away and keep my eyes open forever and disappear," says Lillie.

The video for the song, directed by Weird Life, does a good job of conveying the dreamy vibe, and you can watch that below.

Lala Lala have also announced an extensive 2022 tour that kicks off March 12 in Omaha and runs through April 30 in Hamtramck, MI, and includes stops in Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Austin, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Atlanta, Woodstock (The Colony on 4/23), DC, Philly, Toronto, and lots more. Tickets for all 2022 dates go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 AM local time.

Lala Lala has shows this fall in Chicago (10/8 @ Thalia Hall), Los Angeles (10/13 @ Lodge Room) and NYC (10/20 @ Music Hall of Williamsburg). All dates are listed below.

I Want The Door To Open, which was co-produced by regular collaborator Yoni Wolf, will be out October 8 via Hardly Art.

Lala Lala - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Fri. Oct. 8 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Wed. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^

Wed. Oct. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg!

Thu. Jan. 27, 2022 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso Noord

Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Groningen, NE @ Vera

Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Brugge, BE @ Cactus at Villa Bota

Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Rotonde)

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Köln, DE @ Baumann & SOHN

Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Göteborg, SE @ Oceanen

Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Internasjonalen

Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Malmö, SE @ Plan B

Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega at Ideal Bar

Fri. Feb. 11, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur

Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - Freiburg, DE @ Swamp

Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Yverdon-les-Bains, CH @ L’Amalgame

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Annecy, FR @ Festival Hors-Pistes

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Metz, FR @ Aérogare

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Lille, FR @ l’Aéronef

Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - London, UK @ Moth Club

Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

Sat. Mar. 12 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Mon. Mar. 14 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Tue. Mar. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Wed. Mar. 16 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

Fri. Mar. 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile (Second Stage)

Sat. Mar. 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

Sun. Mar. 20 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Tue. Mar. 22 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Fri. Mar. 25 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Sat. Mar. 26 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Sun. Mar. 27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Mon. Mar. 28 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Wed. Mar. 30 - Austin, TX @ The Parish

Thu. Mar. 31 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

Sat. Apr. 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

Sun. Apr. 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee

Wed. Apr. 13 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

Thu. Apr. 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

Fri. Apr. 15 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

Sat. Apr. 16 - Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern

Sun. Apr. 17 - Nashville, TN @ High Watt

Tue. Apr. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

Wed. Apr. 20 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Fri. Apr. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

Sat. Apr. 23 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony

Sun. Apr. 24 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. Apr. 27 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Thu. Apr. 28 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Fri. Apr. 29 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Sat. Apr. 30 - Hamtramck, MI @ Outer Limits Lounge

* = w/ Unannounced Special Guest & Kara Jackson

^ = Cryogeyser & Fashion Club

! = Salt Cathedral & Crosslegged