Lala Lala tells us about her Top 10 of 2021

London-born, Chicago-based musician Lillie West released I Want the Door to Open, her third album as Lala Lala, back in October. It's a unique, transportive listen, blending airy dreamscapes, ethereal orch-pop and danceable rhythms. The album also features appearances from OHMME, Adam Schatz (Landlady), Sen Morimoto, Christian Lee Hutson, Kaina Castillo, Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Gia Margaret, Josiah Wolf, Ben Gibbard, and more. You can listen to the whole thing below.

We've been asking artists for their Top 10s of the the year, and Lillie's 2021 list covers a number of bases, including music, television, movies, places, websites, colors, and more. You can check out her list, complete with commentary, below.

Having recently played NYC, L.A. and Chicago, Lala Lala will be on a much more extensive tour in 2022, with North American dates beginning in March. All dates are listed below.

LALA LALA - TOP 10 OF 2021

MOM POODLE WITH FOUR BABIES

My friend Alan bought this ceramic poodle chained to her four children. It’s amazing but he hasn’t found a way to display it with the mom elevated yet.

AMBIENT & INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

The world is very loud and traumatic. We need calming down with ambient and instrumental music. Some I suggest: Carlos Niño, H hunt, Forest Management, Green-House, Rachika Nayar, Claire Rousey, Sam Gendel, Duval Timothy, Arushi Jain, Emily Sprague…

OATMEAL

Everyone including me remembered oatmeal this year.

SARAH SQUIRM

Genius comedian, writer & artist who recently became an SNL cast member. Star of the infomercial for my album, organizer of comedy show Helltrap Nightmare, creator of The Sarah Vaccine. Capable of anything and we adore.

EARTHSHIPS

Sustainable houses made out of trash. Totally off grid - solar, collected rainwater, contained sewage, temperature controlled, no need for heating or AC, greenhouse food growing capabilities. I went to their school this year to learn how to build them which I recommend to anyone, as well as the documentary Garbage Warrior about the creator of earthships.

thecreativeindependent.com

Best website out there. Close second is poetryfoundation.org

THE WHITE LOTUS

I thought this TV show was so good. I have only seen like 5 TV shows, off the top of my head - nature documentaries? Last Dance, Kardashians. This show was very good. [The score is good, too - Ed]

GREEN/BLUE

Yet another year with green and blue at the top of my favorite colors list.

ZOLA

Perfect movie.

“I WORK HERE”

I went to the desert in California with some friends and we took a ton of mushrooms and I had the most fun I’ve had all year, maybe top 5 fun times of my life? Everything was a rainbow and I got stuck in the pool and kept saying “I work here.”

--

Lala Lala - 2022 Tour Dates

Thu. Jan. 27, 2022 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso Noord

Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Groningen, NE @ Vera

Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Brugge, BE @ Cactus at Villa Bota

Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Rotonde)

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Köln, DE @ Baumann & SOHN

Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Göteborg, SE @ Oceanen

Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Internasjonalen

Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Malmö, SE @ Plan B

Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega at Ideal Bar

Fri. Feb. 11, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur

Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - Freiburg, DE @ Swamp

Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Yverdon-les-Bains, CH @ L’Amalgame

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Annecy, FR @ Festival Hors-Pistes

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Metz, FR @ Aérogare

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Lille, FR @ l’Aéronef

Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - London, UK @ Moth Club

Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

Sat. Mar. 12 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Mon. Mar. 14 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Tue. Mar. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Wed. Mar. 16 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

Fri. Mar. 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile (Second Stage)

Sat. Mar. 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

Sun. Mar. 20 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Tue. Mar. 22 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Fri. Mar. 25 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Sat. Mar. 26 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Sun. Mar. 27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Mon. Mar. 28 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Wed. Mar. 30 - Austin, TX @ The Parish

Thu. Mar. 31 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

Sat. Apr. 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

Sun. Apr. 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee

Wed. Apr. 13 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

Thu. Apr. 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

Fri. Apr. 15 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

Sat. Apr. 16 - Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern

Sun. Apr. 17 - Nashville, TN @ High Watt

Tue. Apr. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

Wed. Apr. 20 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Fri. Apr. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

Sat. Apr. 23 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony

Sun. Apr. 24 @ Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. Apr. 27 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Thu. Apr. 28 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Fri. Apr. 29 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Sat. Apr. 30 - Hamtramck, MI @ Outer Limits Lounge