Lala Lala tells us about her Top 10 of 2021
London-born, Chicago-based musician Lillie West released I Want the Door to Open, her third album as Lala Lala, back in October. It's a unique, transportive listen, blending airy dreamscapes, ethereal orch-pop and danceable rhythms. The album also features appearances from OHMME, Adam Schatz (Landlady), Sen Morimoto, Christian Lee Hutson, Kaina Castillo, Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Gia Margaret, Josiah Wolf, Ben Gibbard, and more. You can listen to the whole thing below.
We've been asking artists for their Top 10s of the the year, and Lillie's 2021 list covers a number of bases, including music, television, movies, places, websites, colors, and more. You can check out her list, complete with commentary, below.
Having recently played NYC, L.A. and Chicago, Lala Lala will be on a much more extensive tour in 2022, with North American dates beginning in March. All dates are listed below.
LALA LALA - TOP 10 OF 2021
MOM POODLE WITH FOUR BABIES
My friend Alan bought this ceramic poodle chained to her four children. It’s amazing but he hasn’t found a way to display it with the mom elevated yet.
AMBIENT & INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
The world is very loud and traumatic. We need calming down with ambient and instrumental music. Some I suggest: Carlos Niño, H hunt, Forest Management, Green-House, Rachika Nayar, Claire Rousey, Sam Gendel, Duval Timothy, Arushi Jain, Emily Sprague…
OATMEAL
Everyone including me remembered oatmeal this year.
SARAH SQUIRM
Genius comedian, writer & artist who recently became an SNL cast member. Star of the infomercial for my album, organizer of comedy show Helltrap Nightmare, creator of The Sarah Vaccine. Capable of anything and we adore.
EARTHSHIPS
Sustainable houses made out of trash. Totally off grid - solar, collected rainwater, contained sewage, temperature controlled, no need for heating or AC, greenhouse food growing capabilities. I went to their school this year to learn how to build them which I recommend to anyone, as well as the documentary Garbage Warrior about the creator of earthships.
thecreativeindependent.com
Best website out there. Close second is poetryfoundation.org
THE WHITE LOTUS
I thought this TV show was so good. I have only seen like 5 TV shows, off the top of my head - nature documentaries? Last Dance, Kardashians. This show was very good. [The score is good, too - Ed]
GREEN/BLUE
Yet another year with green and blue at the top of my favorite colors list.
ZOLA
Perfect movie.
“I WORK HERE”
I went to the desert in California with some friends and we took a ton of mushrooms and I had the most fun I’ve had all year, maybe top 5 fun times of my life? Everything was a rainbow and I got stuck in the pool and kept saying “I work here.”
--
Lala Lala - 2022 Tour Dates
Thu. Jan. 27, 2022 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso Noord
Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Groningen, NE @ Vera
Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Brugge, BE @ Cactus at Villa Bota
Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Rotonde)
Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Köln, DE @ Baumann & SOHN
Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Göteborg, SE @ Oceanen
Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Internasjonalen
Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7
Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Malmö, SE @ Plan B
Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega at Ideal Bar
Fri. Feb. 11, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’
Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur
Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - Freiburg, DE @ Swamp
Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Yverdon-les-Bains, CH @ L’Amalgame
Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Annecy, FR @ Festival Hors-Pistes
Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Metz, FR @ Aérogare
Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Lille, FR @ l’Aéronef
Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - London, UK @ Moth Club
Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club
Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ YES
Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
Sat. Mar. 12 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Mon. Mar. 14 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
Tue. Mar. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Wed. Mar. 16 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
Fri. Mar. 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile (Second Stage)
Sat. Mar. 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
Sun. Mar. 20 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Tue. Mar. 22 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
Fri. Mar. 25 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
Sat. Mar. 26 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
Sun. Mar. 27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
Mon. Mar. 28 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
Wed. Mar. 30 - Austin, TX @ The Parish
Thu. Mar. 31 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
Sat. Apr. 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI
Sun. Apr. 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee
Wed. Apr. 13 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
Thu. Apr. 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
Fri. Apr. 15 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
Sat. Apr. 16 - Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern
Sun. Apr. 17 - Nashville, TN @ High Watt
Tue. Apr. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
Wed. Apr. 20 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
Fri. Apr. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
Sat. Apr. 23 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony
Sun. Apr. 24 @ Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Wed. Apr. 27 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Thu. Apr. 28 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
Fri. Apr. 29 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
Sat. Apr. 30 - Hamtramck, MI @ Outer Limits Lounge