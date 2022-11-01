Lamb of God announce Headbangers Boat cruise with Mastodon, Hatebreed, GWAR, more

Lamb of God have announced Headbangers Boat, a concert cruise that sails from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Pearl from October 31 - November 4, 2023. Lamb of God will play two separate sets, including a full performance of Ashes Of The Wake, and also aboard will be Mastodon, Hatebreed, GWAR, Shadows Fall, God Forbid, Fit for An Autopsy, and more to be announced. Guest hosts for the cruise are former Headbanger's Ball hosts Riki Rachtman and Jose Mangin (who will also perform with his solo band). The presale is happening now.

“Imagine the sheer horror on the faces of all the happy families aboard, let’s say, another cruise when they look across the sea and see GWAR decapitating someone on the main deck of a big-ass boat filled with a few thousand crazed metalheads,” says Lamb of God's Randy Blythe. “If there’s any better reason to go on the Headbangers Boat, I can’t think of one...well, that and all our other friends we’ve played shows on land with that will be joining us. It’s gonna be a party for sure – see y’all somewhere in the Atlantic!”

Adds Mark Morton, "A thrash metal cruise vacation to the Bahamas? Hell yea! Headbangers Boat! We’re stoked about this one y’all! Join us in a celebration of the heavy metal movement that these bands and these fans have been building for the last two decades. Lots of incredible bands with some more surprises announcing soon. LFG!"

In addition to the performances, there will be a podcast taping of Jamey Jasta’s The Jasta Show, a Q&A and conversation with Randy Blythe, a drum-off with Art Cruz, a "casino tournament" with bassist John Campbell, and a D. Randall Blythe Photography Gallery. Head here for more info and to join the presale.

Check out the Headbanger's Boat poster below.

Lamb of God just released new album Omens and you can pick up our exclusive silver gray marble vinyl variant + CD picture disc and other Lamb of God albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

LAMB OF GOD PRESENTS HEADBANGERS BOAT

Lamb Of God (Two Sets Including Complete Performance Of Ashes Of The Wake)

Mastodon

Hatebreed

GWAR

Shadows Fall

God Forbid

Fit For An Autopsy

Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton (Solo Band)

Special Guest Hosts Jose Mangin And Riki Rachtman

Jamey Jasta’s The Jasta Show

More To Be Announced