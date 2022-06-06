Lamb of God announce new LP ‘Omens’ & tour w/ Killswitch Engage & Baroness + exclusive vinyl

Heavy metal veterans Lamb of God have announced a new album, Omens, due October 7 via Epic Records. It was produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur, and frontman Randy Blythe says, "The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world. It’s a very pissed-off record." First single "Nevermore" comes out this Friday (6/10).

We've teamed with the band on an exclusive "silver gray marble" vinyl variant, limited to 1000 copies, as well as a CD picture disc, limited to 666. There's also an option to get both the vinyl and the CD as a bundle, limited to 250. Pre-order yours here while they last. Here are some mockups:

Lamb of God have also announced a tour with Killswitch Engage on all dates, plus support from Baroness, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Animals As Leaders, Suicide Silence and Fit For An Autopsy, varying by date. LOG guitarist Mark Morton says:

Two decades ago, Lamb of God, along with Killswitch Engage, were a part of a new wave of American heavy metal music. Our scene grew from a small, loosely connected network of underground shows in basements and warehouses, into a global phenomenon that helped define an entire generation of modern heavy metal. We are thrilled to announce The Omens Tour, which celebrates not only the perseverance and impact of that original movement, but also the creativity and originality of the bands that it influenced. Heavy metal is alive and well. The Omens Tour proudly showcases the depth and diversity of our scene. This is not a tour to miss.

The tour hits NYC on Coney Island Amphitheater on September 29, and that's part of the leg with Baroness and Suicide Silence. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (6/10) at 10 AM local time, with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

Nevermore

Vanishing

To The Grave

Ditch

Omens

Gomorrah

Ill Designs

Grayscale

Denial Mechanism

September Song

Lamb of God / Killswitch Engage -- 2022 Tour Dates

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence

Sep 09 - Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island

Sep 10 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sep 11 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Music Festival

Sep 13 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

Sep 14 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Sep 16 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Sep 17 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Sep 18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence

Sep 24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep 25 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill

Sep 26 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep 30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great SaltAir

Oct 02 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Oct 04 - Fresno, CA - Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena

Oct 07 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival *No Fit For An Autopsy

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 09 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct 10 - Kent (Seattle), WA - Accesso ShoWare Center

Oct 11 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 13 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

Oct 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater

Oct 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Oct 16 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

Oct 18 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

Oct 19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Oct 20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory