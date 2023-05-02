Lamb of God announce tour dates with Acacia Strain, Black Dahlia Murder, Frozen Soul & more

Lamb of God have announced some headlining tour dates happening in the midst of their tour supporting Pantera. Openers vary by date and include The Acacia Strain, The Black Dahlia Murder, Frozen Soul, Suicide Silence, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/5) at 10 AM local time and a presale is underway now.

The first date is at Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on August 10, and that one's with The Acacia Strain. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, The Acacia Strain's two new albums come out next week (5/12) and you can pick up our exclusive banana swirl vinyl variant of one of them, Failure Will Follow.

Lamb of God -- 2023 Headlining Tour Dates

Thu Aug 10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont %

Mon Aug 14 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory %

Fri Aug 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater @%

Mon Aug 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion %$

Fri Aug 25 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort %#

Sun Aug 27 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium %#

Wed Aug 30 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Ampitheater @%

Mon Sep 11 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena ^

% With support from The Acacia Strain

@ With support from Ice Nine Kills

$ With support from Frozen Soul

# With support from Suicide Silence

^ With support from The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial and Alpha Wolf

Pantera / Lamb of God -- 2023 Tour Dates

07/28 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/29 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

08/02 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

08/05 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

08/06 Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

08/08 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/09 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/12 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

08/15 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

08/17 Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/20 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

08/23 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08/26 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/29 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

08/31 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

09/03 Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma (festival)

09/07 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

09/08 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival (festival)

09/12 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/14 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

09/15 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live