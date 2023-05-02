Lamb of God announce tour dates with Acacia Strain, Black Dahlia Murder, Frozen Soul & more
Lamb of God have announced some headlining tour dates happening in the midst of their tour supporting Pantera. Openers vary by date and include The Acacia Strain, The Black Dahlia Murder, Frozen Soul, Suicide Silence, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/5) at 10 AM local time and a presale is underway now.
The first date is at Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on August 10, and that one's with The Acacia Strain. All dates are listed below.
Meanwhile, The Acacia Strain's two new albums come out next week (5/12) and you can pick up our exclusive banana swirl vinyl variant of one of them, Failure Will Follow.
Lamb of God -- 2023 Headlining Tour Dates
Thu Aug 10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont %
Mon Aug 14 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory %
Fri Aug 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater @%
Mon Aug 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion %$
Fri Aug 25 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort %#
Sun Aug 27 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium %#
Wed Aug 30 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Ampitheater @%
Mon Sep 11 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena ^
% With support from The Acacia Strain
@ With support from Ice Nine Kills
$ With support from Frozen Soul
# With support from Suicide Silence
^ With support from The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial and Alpha Wolf
Pantera / Lamb of God -- 2023 Tour Dates
07/28 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/29 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
08/02 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08/05 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
08/06 Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
08/08 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/09 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/12 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
08/15 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
08/17 Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/20 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
08/23 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
08/26 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/29 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
08/31 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
09/03 Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma (festival)
09/07 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
09/08 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival (festival)
09/12 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
09/14 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
09/15 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live