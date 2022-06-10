Lamb of God share first single, “Nevermore,” from new LP ‘Omens’

Lamb of God announced their new album, Omens, earlier this week (pre-order on limited edition silver gray marble vinyl), and now they've shared the first single, "Nevermore." Watch the accompanying lyric video below.

Lamb of God are also headed on tour with Killswitch Engage this fall, with additional support from Baroness, Motionless in White, Spiritbox, Animals As Leaders, Suicide Silence, and Fit For An Autopsy, varying by date. They'll be in Brooklyn for a show at Coney Island Amphitheater on September 29, which is with Baroness and Suicide Silence, and tickets are on sale now.

Pre-order Omens on silver gray marble vinyl, limited to 1000 copies and exclusive to our stores.

Lamb of God / Killswitch Engage -- 2022 Tour Dates

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence

Sep 09 - Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island

Sep 10 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sep 11 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Music Festival

Sep 13 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

Sep 14 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Sep 16 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Sep 17 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Sep 18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence

Sep 24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep 25 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill

Sep 26 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep 30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great SaltAir

Oct 02 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Oct 04 - Fresno, CA - Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena

Oct 07 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival *No Fit For An Autopsy

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 09 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct 10 - Kent (Seattle), WA - Accesso ShoWare Center

Oct 11 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 13 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

Oct 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater

Oct 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Oct 16 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

Oct 18 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

Oct 19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Oct 20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory