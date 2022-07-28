Lamb of God tap members of American Nightmare, H2O, Body Count & Youth Code for new song
Metal giants Lamb of God have shared the second single and title track off their upcoming album Omens, and this one includes contributions from a number of cool guest vocalists: American Nightmare/Cold Cave's Wes Eisold, H2O's Toby Morse, Body Count's Ernie C and Juan Garcia, and Youth Code's Sara Taylor. "Sometimes you need a posse," Randy Blythe wrote on Instagram.
Speaking more about this song, he said, "I think a lot of the messes human beings find ourselves in could be very easily prevented simply by paying attention to obvious repeating patterns, both in our personal lives and in a broader sociohistorical context. What some call ‘omens’ are really just manifestations of the fact that there is nothing new under the sun. It’s foolish to ignore this, but we all do it." Listen and watch the video below.
Lamb of God are also gearing up for a tour with Killswitch Engage, and that includes a big NYC show on Coney Island Amphitheater on September 29 with additional support from Baroness and Suicide Silence. All dates are listed below.
Omens drops October 7 via Epic. Pre-order our exclusive silver gray marble vinyl variant + CD picture disc.
Lamb of God -- 2022 Tour Dates
Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence
Sep 09 - Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island
Sep 10 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sep 11 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Music Festival
Sep 13 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater
Sep 14 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
Sep 16 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
Sep 17 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Sep 18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep 21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival No KSE, No Suicide Silence
Sep 24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sep 25 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill
Sep 26 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sep 30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy
Oct 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great SaltAir
Oct 02 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Oct 04 - Fresno, CA – Selland Arena - Fresno
Oct 07 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival No Fit For An Autopsy
Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy
Oct 09 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct 10 - Kent (Seattle), WA – accesso ShoWare Center
Oct 11 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy
Oct 13 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
Oct 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater
Oct 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Oct 16 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
Oct 18 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
Oct 19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Oct 20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory