Lamb of God tap members of American Nightmare, H2O, Body Count & Youth Code for new song

Metal giants Lamb of God have shared the second single and title track off their upcoming album Omens, and this one includes contributions from a number of cool guest vocalists: American Nightmare/Cold Cave's Wes Eisold, H2O's Toby Morse, Body Count's Ernie C and Juan Garcia, and Youth Code's Sara Taylor. "Sometimes you need a posse," Randy Blythe wrote on Instagram.

Speaking more about this song, he said, "I think a lot of the messes human beings find ourselves in could be very easily prevented simply by paying attention to obvious repeating patterns, both in our personal lives and in a broader sociohistorical context. What some call ‘omens’ are really just manifestations of the fact that there is nothing new under the sun. It’s foolish to ignore this, but we all do it." Listen and watch the video below.

Lamb of God are also gearing up for a tour with Killswitch Engage, and that includes a big NYC show on Coney Island Amphitheater on September 29 with additional support from Baroness and Suicide Silence. All dates are listed below.

Omens drops October 7 via Epic.

Lamb of God -- 2022 Tour Dates

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence

Sep 09 - Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island

Sep 10 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sep 11 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Music Festival

Sep 13 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

Sep 14 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Sep 16 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Sep 17 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Sep 18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival No KSE, No Suicide Silence

Sep 24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep 25 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill

Sep 26 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep 30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great SaltAir

Oct 02 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Oct 04 - Fresno, CA – Selland Arena - Fresno

Oct 07 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival No Fit For An Autopsy

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 09 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct 10 - Kent (Seattle), WA – accesso ShoWare Center

Oct 11 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 13 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

Oct 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater

Oct 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Oct 16 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

Oct 18 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

Oct 19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Oct 20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory