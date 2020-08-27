Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe talks punk vs metal, CBGB’s, wanting to collab with Wu-Tang & more

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe answered fan questions on Metal Hammer, and among many other topics, he discussed his distaste for the genre boundaries between punk, metal, and hardcore:

We started as a punk band with kinda metal riffs and for the first few years I refused to refer to us as a metal band because we weren’t. I wound up in a metal band by accident because we just became more and more metal, but I fucking hate labels anyway. When you think of modern hardcore now, the lines between metal and hardcore are blurred, everything has become one big crossover. If you look at the Big 4 of thrash, all of them listened to punk rock. Metal as it is now with the speed and aggression would not exist without punk rock and the people who created the metal we play will tell you the same thing. The speed didn’t come from Jethro Tull, it comes from punk rock!

Randy also talks about wanting to do a tour where it's not all metal bands, and he hyped heavy shoegazers Holy Fawn and metallic hardcore bruisers Division of Mind:

A lot of people don’t understand when bringing a tour package together, booking agents and management look at selling x amount of tickets. That’s one reason why I have to shout out to Metallica, they carry out who they want because their shows sell out before support is even announced. They carried my band out when they didn’t have to carry anyone out! I’d carry out a really good young band from Arizona called Holy Fawn and a hardcore band I really like from my town called Division Of Mind. I’d love to do a tour where we don’t have to carry out metal bands and it’s just all different genres, like a moving festival. I listen to many genres and they inform what I do, from electronica and reggae to hip hop and country music. I’d love to carry something out that takes all the music I like and let people who truly love music show up.

Later in the interview he says a dream collaboration would be to work with the Wu-Tang Clan and when asked about how he envisioned his success early on, he replied, "I didn’t envision it at all, I just wanted to play CBGB." Read more here.

Randy also penned an extremely touching tribute to Power Trip's Riley Gale earlier this week. "Rest In Peace, Riley Gale. I don’t know what happened to him yet, but I do know that I was really looking forward to touring with him & @powertriptx again- in fact, we were already have supposed to have toured in Europe & then this pandemic happened & screwed that up," it read in part. "Besides being a great frontman, Riley was smart, articulate, well read, politically astute, compassionate, & fearless in expressing his views. These are all things I value highly in an artist & a human being- we got along really well. He loved hardcore and metal, & it is shame for our scene that someone who burned so brightly is gone way too soon- he was a mere 34 years old. Just a great dude with some insanely hilarious stories, & I’ll really miss shooting the bull about life & comic books with him." You can read the full tribute here.

In related news, Code Orange spoke to Metal Hammer about the state of metal in 2020 and said it's "falling behind some other genres," especially compared to rap, where "the newest people [are] the biggest." Read more here.

Watch Lamb of God play CBGB in 2000:

