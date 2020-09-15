Lambchop announce covers LP, share 13-minute take on Wilco’s “Reservations”

Lambchop are releasing a covers album, titled Trip, on November 13 via Merge. For the record, each of the six members of the would pick a song to cover, which they would then record in a single day “My idea was to see what might happen if I removed myself from the process as much as possible,” said bandleader Kurt Wagner. Songs include tracks by Wilco, Stevie Wonder, The Mirrors, Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery (by way of George Jones), The Supremes and Yo La Tengo's James McNew.

The opening track is a 13-minute version of Wilco's "Reservations" (which closes their 2002 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot). That's nearly double the length of the original, and most of that comes with the ambient back end of the song. Here's Lambchop's electronics wiz, Matthew McCaughan, who chose this one:

I’d like to say that Wilco’s Reservations' is a song I’ve always wanted to cover. But honestly, after a friend had mentioned it in a story, I had to go back and give it another listen. Picking out a cover is stressful for me. It’s kind of a dumb thing to stress about, but so many songs have memories tied to them, and I don’t want to cloud those memories. I usually pick one of those songs that I feel would fit the band, but then I go back and forth, wondering the best way to approach the arrangement. Should we honor the original and try to faithfully re-create all the sounds and performances that make the song special to me, or should we take it apart and start over? Then, add in the fact that the cover would be recorded and preserved forever. I could not think of one song that I couldn’t make an argument for both approaches, so it always ends in a one-person stalemate. So I decided I would pick a song that, while I love it, and know it, it wasn’t one that had been on repeat for months at some point in my life, nor was it one that is permanently tied to some memory of my own. Instead, I used my family’s and friends’ collections and recollections with and without their permission. That way I’d just ruin it for them. But it’s the thought that counts.

It's a lovely version of "Reservations" and, if you're wondering, Lambchop's fascination with vocoder seems to have waned, at least for this track. Listen below.

Trip tracklist:

“Reservations” (Jeff Tweedy; originally performed by Wilco)

“Where Grass Won’t Grow” (Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery; popularized by George Jones)

“Shirley” (Jamie Klimek & Jim Crook; originally performed by Mirrors)

“Golden Lady” (Stevie Wonder)

“Love Is Here and Now You’re Gone” (Brian Holland, Edward Holland & Lamont Dozier; popularized by The Supremes)

“Weather Blues” (James McNew [of Yo La Tengo, Dump]; unreleased)