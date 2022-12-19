Lambchop played Le Poisson Rouge with Ryley Walker (pics, setlist))

Kurt Wagner brought Lambchop to NYC and Philly for a couple of special shows played as a trio, featuring Andrew Broder on keyboards and Cole Davis on upright bass (both played on this year's The Bible). At Greenwich Village club Le Poisson Rouge on Friday night, Wagner performed in operatic mode, complete with handkerchief in hand, conducting while singing. In addition to his own songs, Wagner and co hilariously covered Sun June's "Listening (to Lambchop by myself again)."

Speaking of hilarious, Ryley Walker kept the LPR crowd in stitches between songs and joined Lambchop for a couple songs as well. Check out photos by P Squared from the whole night below.

Kurt, who recently told us about his favorite music of the year, stuck around NYC on Sunday for Yo La Tengo's first night of their Hanukkah 2002 run at Bowery Ballroom.

SETLIST: Lambchop @ Le Poisson Rouge 12/16/2022

His Song is Sung

So There

Dylan at the Mousetrap

Give It

Daisy

A Major Minor Drag

A Chef’s Kiss

The New Cobweb Summer

Listening (to Lambchop by myself again) (Sun June cover)

That’s Music

Encore:

Bugs

The Decline of Country Music Civilization