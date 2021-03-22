Lana Del Rey already has another new album, ‘Rock Candy Sweet,’ coming in June

Lana Del Rey just released her very good new album Chemtrails Over the Country Club this past Friday (read our review), and she says she already has another new album, titled Rock Candy Sweet, due out on June 1.

Stereogum reports that she also spoke more about the album in her Instagram story. Responding to a Harper's Bazaar article titled "Lana Del Rey Can’t Qualify Her Way Out Of Being Held Accountable," she said, "Just want to say thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamorizing domestic abuse. I will continue to challenge those thoughts on my next record June 1 titled Rock Candy Sweet."

She also added, "You���re right it would have been unnecessary if no one had significantly criticized everythin about the album to begin with. But you did. And I want revenge."

Stay tuned for more. Meanwhile, you can watch the recently released video for Chemtrails highlight "White Dress" below.