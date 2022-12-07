Lana Del Rey announces new album ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,’ shares title track

Lana Del Rey has announced her new album, titled Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, due March 10 via Interscope (pre-order). The album features appearances by Father John Misty, Bleachers, Jon Batiste, Tommy Genesis, SYML and Lana's pastor Judah Smith, and production from Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji. The title track is out now, and it's a gorgeous, sweeping piano ballad with a hook that only Lana could've written ("Open me up, tell me you like it / Fuck me to death / Love me until I love myself"). Listen below.