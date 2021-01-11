Lana Del Rey details new album ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club,’ shares title track

Lana Del Rey has revealed more details on her anticipated new album Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which is due out March 19 via Interscope (pre-order). The tracklist is out, and it includes recent single "Let Me Love You Like a Woman," the previously teased "Tulsa Jesus Freak," "For Free" (which is presumably the Joni Mitchell cover that Lana has performed live several times), and the just-released title track. The new song is a gorgeous, minimal piano ballad and you can check it out below.

A music video for the new song is coming at 2:10 PM ET out now, and Lana had this to say about it:

When you see my second video for this album, don’t think that the fact I’m wearing a cast is symbolic for anything other than thinking I was still a pro figure skater. I wiped out on my beautiful skates before the video even began after a long day of figure eights and jumps in the twilight of the dezert. Anyways my fracture isn’t that bad kind of goes with my new bucket hat. Thanks to my beautiful family for my gifts

Lana also wrote the following about the album artwork:

There’s always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it- there’s always beautiful music too. introducing my new album chemtrails over the country club I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today. And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that’s all I’ll say about that but thank you. My beautiful friend Valerie from Del Rio Mexico, my dearest friend Alex and my gorgeous friend Dakota Rain as well as my sweetheart Tatiana. these are my friends this is my life. We are all a beautiful mix of everything- some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do. In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to. My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers. My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I’m not the one storming the capital, I’m literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it.

Lana also just recently performed "Let Me Love You Like A Woman" on Fallon. Watch that performance, listen to the title track, and check out the full tracklist below...

Tracklist

1. White Dress

2. Chemtrails Over the Country Club

3. Tulsa Jesus Freak

4. Let Me Love You Like a Woman

5. Wild at Heart

6. Dark But Just a Game

7. Not All Who Wander Are Lost

8. Yosemite

9. Breaking Up Slowly

10. Dance Till We Die

11. For Free