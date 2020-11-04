Lana Del Rey preps album of standards; covers “You’ll Never Walk Alone” for new documentary

While watching Election Night updates from a Denny's, Lana Del Rey gave some updates of her own on Tuesday night via Instagram. She says while new album Chemtrails Over The Country Club is finished -- "I love it. It’s folky. It’s beautiful. It’s super different from Norman" -- it won't be released until the spring thanks to vinyl production delays.

In the meantime, she's releasing "a digital record of American standards and classics for Christmas. Because I can’t get the record plants to open until March 5.” Offering up more details of that standards record, Lana says, "I have some Patsy Cline songs I’ve been wanting to cover for a really long time, a couple of really cool Americana songs with Nikki Lane that I’ve just kind of had in my back pocket." Stay tuned for more details on that, probably soon, and you can watch her "live from Denny's" video below.

Speaking of covers, Lana has also recorded a version of Rodgers & Hammerstein classic "You'll Never Walk Alone" for an upcoming documentary about soccer team Liverpool FC. The song, which was originally from the musical Carousel, was also a #1 UK hit for Liverpool group Gerry & The Pacemakers in 1963 and is used as the anthem for the team. Lana shared video of her recording her cover acapella and you can watch that below.

In other news, Lana has donated $350,000 advance from the book version of her spoken word album Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass to help bring clean water to the Navajo Nations via the Dig Deep organization. "No matter what the results of the election just remember we can each as individuals shine brightly and contribute to our world in our own individual way," she wrote on Instagram. "As I’ve been lucky enough to be given an advance from Simon and Schuster, I’m so grateful to be able to spread that money around to foundations that are in need of our help beginning with foundations connected to the Navajo community. We hope the @digdeepwater project will find relief with the $350,000 that we delivered to them last month. I personally have always believed in personal reparations to give back to the people who have shaped our land. I look forward to updating you on the rest of the donations that we make throughout the year."

Speaking of election night, Lana tweeted at someone who accused her of voting for Trump to go fuck themselves: