Lana Del Rey releases new spoken word album, streaming one track for free

Lana Del Rey has released a new spoken word album, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, which is an audiobook version of Lana's upcoming poetry collection of the same name, set to music by Jack Antonoff. You can purchase the full album here and stream one track, "LA Who Am I To Love You," below. The hardcover and ebook versions of the book are due September 29 and the CD/LP versions of the album are due October 2.

Lana is also preparing to release a second poetry project, behind the iron gates - insights from an institution, at some point. She recently released "patent leather do-over" from that, and in case you missed it, you can hear that below too.

Lana also plans to release a proper new album on September 5, though most details on that are still TBA. She had announced it in May in an essay on Instagram, in which she also responded to accusations that her music "glamorizes abuse."

Pitchfork points out that Lana said Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass would "benefit Native American organizations around the country, whether it was for preserving their rights or trying to help keep their land intact," and named the Navajo Water Project as one and also said it would benefit "different Native American projects."