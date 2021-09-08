Lana Del Rey releases video for new song “Arcadia,” sets album release date

Lana Del Rey previously said that her second album of 2021, Blue Banisters, would be out on July 4, which came and went, and now she has given the album a new release date of October 22 via Polydor/Interscope and shared its fourth single, "Arcadia." Lana wrote and produced it with Drew Erickson, and self-directed the video, and similar to the three previous singles, it finds Lana sticking to her minimal, ethereal side. Listen and watch the video below. Album art, single art, and tracklist below too.

Earlier this year, Lana released Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

Tracklist

1. Textbook

2. Blue Banisters

3. Arcadia

4. Interlude – The Trio

5. Black Bathing Suit

6. If You Lie Down With Me

7. Beautiful

8. Violets for Roses

9. Dealer

10. Thunder

11. Wildflower Wildfire

12. Nectar of the Gods

13. Living Legend

14. Cherry Blossom

15. Sweet Carolina