Lana Del Rey releasing new album ‘Blue Banisters’ on July 4

Lana Del Rey already released one album this year, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, and she said another album called Rock Candy Sweet is coming in June. Now, she has announced that she'll release an album called Blue Banisters on July 4. It's not 100% clear if this is a separate album or just a title change, but the artwork she originally shared for Rock Candy Sweet uses the same photo as the one for Blue Banisters.

Stay tuned to find out more. Meanwhile, see her new announcement and watch the video for Chemtrails highlight "White Dress" below. For more, read our review of Chemtrails Over the Country Club.