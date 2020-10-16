Lana Del Rey shares “Let Me Love You Like a Woman,” new album on the way

Lana Del Rey has said she has a new album called Chemtrails Over The Country Club on the way, and while most details (including release date) are still unknown, more and more about the album is starting to come out. Lana and producer Jack Antonoff (who also helmed Lana's great 2019 album Norman Fucking Rockwell!) revealed in an interview for Interview Magazine that he produced this one as well. "I’ve been really stressed about this album," Lana said in the interview. "From the top, we knew what Norman was. But with Chemtrails, it was like, 'Is this new folk? Oh, god, are we going country?'"

Lana has now released what is purportedly the album's lead single, "Let Me Love You Like a Woman," and it's a minimal, earthy piano ballad that shares a rawer approach with Norman Fucking Rockwell but goes in a few directions that that album didn't as well. It's promising stuff -- check it out below.

Lana also recently released a spoken word album, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, which is an audiobook version of Lana's poetry collection of the same name, set to music by Jack Antonoff.