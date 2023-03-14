Lana Del Rey shares new single “The Grants”

We're just over a week away from the release of Lana Del Rey's new album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and she's shared a third single from it, "The Grants." The beautiful piano ballad, which references Lana's family name, opens the album, and features backing vocals from Melodye Perry, Pattie Howard, and Shikena Jones. Hear it below.

Speaking of the Grants, Lana's father, Rob Grant, is releasing his own debut album of piano songs, Lost at Sea, due out on June 9 via Decca Records. Lana features on two songs, and ahead of the album's announcement, Rolling Stone points out that she wrote on Instagram, "This is either gonna be the beginning of something beautiful or take us all down… May the force be w all of us. I mean let’s get real – he’s always been the star." Hear "Setting Sail on a Distant Horizon" below.