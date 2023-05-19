Lana Del Rey shares “Say Yes to Heaven,” joins Newport Folk Festival lineup

After releasing her fantastic new album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in March, Lana Del Rey has shared the previously unreleased "Say Yes to Heaven." The song, which she co-wrote with regular collaborator Rick Nowels in 2012, was previously cut from 2014's Ultraviolence, and has since popped up online in various forms, including a sped-up version that went viral on TikTok earlier this year. Hear it below.

Lana hasn't announced a full tour supporting her new album, but she is playing some festivals this summer and fall, including Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and All Things Go. Newport Folk Festival, which is revealing their 2023 lineup one artist at a time, has now announced that Lana will perform on Sunday, July 30. Stay tuned for their full lineup, and see all of Lana's upcoming dates below.

LANA DEL REY: 2023 TOUR

05/27/2023 MITA RIO DE JANEIRO, BR

06/032023 MITA SÃO PAULO, BR

06/21/2023 GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL PILTON, UK

07/06/2023 FESTIVAL D'ÉTÉ QUÉBEC, CA

07/09/2023 BST HYDE PARK LONDON, UK

07/30/2023 NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL NEWPORT, RI

08/03/2023 LOLLAPALOOZA CHICAGO, US

08/11/2023 OUTSIDE LANDS SAN FRANCISCO, US

10/01/2023 ALL THINGS GO COLUMBIA MD, US